The Buffalo Bills Pull Off a Trade On Monday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills coaching staff and front office have important decisions to make over the next 48 hours. NFL rosters have to be down to 53 players by 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon and then comes the process of getting players who clear waivers on practice squads (16) and potentially claiming others from other teams.

The Buffalo Bills have hard decisions to make regarding players because the roster is so deep; especially at wide receiver and defensive line.

Many expected the Bills to try and trade a defensive end by the end of Monday and that ended up being the case.

The Bills traded away defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick on Monday afternoon.

Johnson or Mario Addison were the two most likely defensive linemen to be traded before Tuesday at 4 pm and it's great that general manager Brandon Beane got something for Johnson. It's also no surprise that it's Carolina, with who Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have a long relationship with.

The Bills will still have to release over 25 players by tomorrow and perhaps they try and make another trade today. Quarterback Jake Fromm is likely to be released by the team but his place on the practice squad may not happen with another team claiming him and Davis Webb being a candidate for the practice squad.

The Bills' final open practice of camp will be this Wednesday at noon at Highmark Stadium.

Famous People Who Are Bills Fans

Bills Stadium Under Snow

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.