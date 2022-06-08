The Boilermaker Walk is back for this year.

It will be the first Boilermaker walk in five years.

The walk will take place on Saturday, June 9 at Utica’s Proctor Park from 8:00 to noon.

“As part of the Boilermaker’s efforts to help our community get back to normal, we are very excited to bring back the popular Boilermaker Walk this year,” said Mark Donovan, president of the Boilermaker. “We recognize that not everyone is physically able to participate in either of our road races, but want to be part of the Boilermaker experience. The walks provide them an opportunity to participate in race weekend, and fall in line with our mission to help change people’s lives in a positive way.”

Donovan says the races are being held in conjunction with the Olmsted 200 celebration, which commemorates the work of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. the designer of Central Park, and his sons, one of whom, Frederick, Jr., designed Utica’s parkway and Roscoe Conkling and F.T. Proctor Parks.

There are two courses to choose from, which both start and finish at the Mohawk Valley Community College campus.

Boilermaker Road Race Boilermaker Road Race loading...

The 3-mile course will take you through TR Proctor Park and the longer 4-mile course continues on and takes your through FT Proctor Park.

Each participant will receive a commemorative finisher's pin.

Bib and pin pickup will be held in the Performance Gym of the Jorgensen Center on the MVCC Utica campus during the Expo hours, Friday, July 8th from noon to 7:00 PM or Saturday, July 9th beginning at 8:00AM.

Registration for the walk is $8 and is now open at boilermaker.com.

The 45th running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 10.

