This is Boilermaker week in the Utica area and there will be several events leading up to this weekend's big event. Tuesday is also the last chance to submit your vote in the Post Race Party Anthem Singer Contest as voting ends on June 5th at 11:59 p.m. (tonight).

Links to the 9 finalist submissions are listed below. Click on each one to hear their audition, and then below you can select the one person you feel is worthy of singing the National Anthem at this Sunday's post race party. Usually, more than 40,000 people attend the finale' festivities which include the awards ceremony.

The winner will be determined in this manner: The Boilermaker staff will cast 2 votes, WIBX staff will cast 2 votes and the public vote will count as one vote for a total of 5 judge's votes.

The winner will be announced tomorrow morning (Wednesday) at 7:30 am on WIBX.

Click below on each singer to preview before you vote.

Aisilinn Angelton

Brett Hammes

Brooke Scarchilli

Dave Olney

Kristin Van Note

Meaghan Williams

Mike Jones

Rosa Commisso

Sydney Howlett

