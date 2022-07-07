15-Year-Old New Hartford Student Wins Boiler Anthem Contest

A New Hartford High School student has won the right to sing the National Anthem at this Sunday's Boilermaker Post Race Party. 15-year-old Brooke Scarchilli, a freshman at NHCS, was one of nine finalists in WIBX's Boilermaker National Anthem Contest, and she received the most overall votes. Brett Hammes and Dave Olney tied for second place and Aislinn Angelton placed fourth.

Scarchilli has been singing the National Anthem at several local events over the last few years, including New Hartford school functions, as well as at the Utica University Men's Hockey games. She has been a dancer at Mary Lourdes Academy of Dance in New Hartford since the age of three.

Other finalists included Kristin Van Note, Meaghan Williams, Mike Jones, Rosa Commisso, and Sydney Howlett.

Sarchilli's anthem will be performed during the Boilermaker Post Race Party and awards ceremony between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the F.X. Matt Brewery. The band Showtime will perform along with a handful of local music veterans, as well as a few surprises.

10-year-old Nathan Alexander performs on WIBX. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM)

WIBX announced on Wednesday, that two young keyboardists, students of local musician Keith James, will also perform with the band Showtime. 9-year-old Ben Kidwell, and 10-year-old Nathan Alexander, both called prodigies by their teacher, will perform on the "big stage" along with Braden James, Keith's son.

9-year-old Ben Kidwell performs on WIBX. Keith James, Kidwell's teacher, is to his left. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM)

WIBX will broadcast the 45th running of the Boilermaker road race beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Listen to the race on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM, and live via the WIBX 950 App, which is available for a free download in the App Store or Google Play. The race will also be streamed live on WIBX's website.

27 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Upstate New York

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH SCARCHILLI'S AUDITION]