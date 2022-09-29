Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show

A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show.

Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'

Credit - Alexa Townsend Credit - Alexa Townsend loading...

One out of 50,000

Alexa Townsend, co-owner of Virago Salon in Rome, New York, and owner of Virago Brows and Beauty was selected to compete on The Blox out of 50,000 entries. "We compete for 7 days straight in an incubator setting called The Grid."

Credit - Alexa Townsend Credit - Alexa Townsend loading...

Following Dreams

Several years ago, Townsend decided she wasn't happy in the corporate world and wanted to make a change. It wasn't until a trip to Jamaica where she almost lost her life that Townsend finally went all in on what she always dreamed of - starting her own salon. "I work with all types of clients and skin types but specialize in cancer survivors, warriors, and alopecia sufferers."

Credit - Alexa Townsend Credit - Alexa Townsend loading...

Winning Awards

The first client was Townsend's sister-in-law who was going through stage 4 breast cancer. "She always looked so sick and was losing her hair. But with wigs and lashes, that was easy to fix. She is now 5 years NED and her brows still look amazing."

Three years later, Townsend has expanded into a full salon and added two more locations, one in Buffalo and another in Midtown Manhattan. "I have received a National Rising Star award and have created my own training platform."

Credit - Alexa Townsend Credit - Alexa Townsend loading...

The Blox

All that hard work led Townsend to The Blox, and a chance to be named the greatest start-up company. "It was intense, both mentally and physically."

Townsend's season won't be out for 4 to 5 months but you can watch how she does on The Blox mobile app, available for free on Google Play and the App Store. "While I can’t disclose my placing, I will say I did rather well."

Credit - Alexa Townsend Credit - Alexa Townsend loading...

Want to be on The Blox? Go to the Facebook page and send a message.

Want to check out Virago? Head to 311 North Washington Street in Rome or go to the website to learn more.

Virago Salon - www.viragorome.com

Virago Brows and Beauty - www.viragobrowsandbeauty.com

