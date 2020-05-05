The Best Mother’s Day Take-Out Specials in the Utica-Rome Area

This year, Mother's Day will be a little bit different. There will be no taking mom out for brunch or dinner, and in some cases, you may have to celebrate from 6 feet away. At least you can ensure mom doesn't need to cook on her special day.

Several Utica- and Rome-area restaurants are offering Mother's Day specials, for brunch and dinner. We put together a list of some of the best. Be sure to get your order in as early as possible. Some restaurants will take orders all the way through Saturday, while others have earlier cut-offs.

The Best Place to Get Mother's Day Brunch or Dinner To Go

We link to the current Mother's Day specials below - so just click to find out all about each restaurant's options.

You can order "family style" from most of these restaurants, and just set them up like your own at-home buffet. You know mom just wants to spend some quality time with you.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you have a restaurant that needs to be added to our list, let me know at beth@lite987.com - be sure to include a link to your Mother's Day specials.