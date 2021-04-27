Beautiful Trenton Falls Closed for 2021 Mother’s Day Weekend

We have bad news if your Mother's Day tradition is to go to Trenton Falls for a hike and a picnic with family, as they will be closed to the public again this year.

Trenton Falls is usually open to the public two weekends a year. Once in the spring and once in the fall. For the second year now, they have cancelled the spring event due to COVID-19. They say the earliest they will open to the public will in the fall of 2021.

Trenton Falls Scenic Trails is a very easy hike and offers two types of paths. The primary trail (stone dust) takes visitors to the Trenton Falls Hydro Dam overlook. This trail is approximately 1 mile long and will take 1 to 1.5 hours to enjoy. The secondary trails (wood mulch) allow visitors to experience nature and scenic vistas along the gorge with informational panels at points of historical interest. The trails are open from 9AM - 5PM when open to the public.

Geologists estimate that the rocks in the Trenton Gorge are approximately 450 million years old. Trenton limestone is abundant with fossils, including one spectacular trilobite fossil Isotelus gigas.

Limestone deposits are widespread at Trenton Falls and have played a big role in the Upstate New York economy since the latter half of the 19th century. Various quarries of Trenton Group limestone served commercial needs, including the construction of several local buildings such as the Utica State Hospital, the Wethersfield School, and the Barneveld Library. Ten locks of the Black River canal were built with Trenton limestone. In addition, limestone is used to manufacture medicines and toothpaste.

Let's hope it will open for a fall event this year.

