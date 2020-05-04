Aldi Is Selling Adorable Tulip Shaped Cheese for Mother’s Day

If a lack of cash has got you wondering what to get mom for Mother's Day, there's a way for you to have your cake and eat it too. Or, we should say, have your cheese and eat it too.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Aldi is selling adorable tulip-shaped cheese just in time for Mother's Day this Sunday, May 10. The packaging is super cute and the cheese flavor sounds delicious: Wensleydale Cheese With Strawberry and Prosecco. Rumor has it the cheese itself is also pink!

I couldn't resist and bought one for my five-year-old to give me on Mother's Day.

Traci Taylor

I love the wording on the package, "Who needs flowers when you can have cheese?" This made my cheese-loving self smile.

If mom likes cheese but she's not really the type to dry different flavors, Aldi is also selling a heart-shaped cheddar. The packaging on the cheddar reads, "Mom you're really gate" and features a photo of a cheese grate.

Both varieties of the Mother's Day cheese retail for $4 per block but supplies are limited, so if you want to get your hands on one or both, don't wait.