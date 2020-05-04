Aldi Is Selling Adorable Tulip Shaped Cheese for Mother’s Day
If a lack of cash has got you wondering what to get mom for Mother's Day, there's a way for you to have your cake and eat it too. Or, we should say, have your cheese and eat it too.
Aldi is selling adorable tulip-shaped cheese just in time for Mother's Day this Sunday, May 10. The packaging is super cute and the cheese flavor sounds delicious: Wensleydale Cheese With Strawberry and Prosecco. Rumor has it the cheese itself is also pink!
I couldn't resist and bought one for my five-year-old to give me on Mother's Day.
I love the wording on the package, "Who needs flowers when you can have cheese?" This made my cheese-loving self smile.
If mom likes cheese but she's not really the type to dry different flavors, Aldi is also selling a heart-shaped cheddar. The packaging on the cheddar reads, "Mom you're really gate" and features a photo of a cheese grate.
Both varieties of the Mother's Day cheese retail for $4 per block but supplies are limited, so if you want to get your hands on one or both, don't wait.