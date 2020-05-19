Iconic Horned Dorset Inn Offering Take Out, Including Their Famous Dip

The iconic Horned Dorset Inn, the go to spot for really special occasions in Central New York, is offering take-out service - and it includes the famous Horned Dorset dip.

The Horned Dorset Inn, tucked away in the unlikeliest of places, is the kind of restaurant you go to when you're celebrating an engagement or an anniversary. The gourmet restaurant, which offers French cuisine, can be found in Leonardsville - among farmland and scattered homesteads. If you've ever had a meal there, you know how special it is. The food is fantastic, and if you can stop eating their famous dip - served before each meal - you're a stronger person than I am.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For the first time, they're offering a special take out menu - and you don't even have to take the trip to Leonardsville to take advantage of it.

According to their Facebook page, The Horned Dorset will start taking orders for delivery on May 25th. You can pick up your meals in Leonardsville, New Hartford, Hamilton, Cooperstown, and DeWitt.

Let me just point out, the famous Horned Dorset dip is right there. Six bucks stands between you and cheesy joy. $28 for dinner for two is a pretty good deal - considering the quality of the food.

The Horned Dorset Inn has been part of the Central New York landscape since 1977. Ordering in is a great way to make sure it stays that way.