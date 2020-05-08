Lowe’s Donating Flowers To Moms in Nursing Homes for Mothers Day

Lowe's is donating $1 million worth of flower baskets to moms in hundreds of nursing homes across the country, including in New York.

In an effort to show appreciation to moms who can't be with their families this Mother's Day, Lowe's will donate $1 million worth of flower baskets and provide them to more than 500 long-term care and senior living facilities, in New York, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Miami and more.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"Mother's Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won't be able to be with their loved ones this year," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother's Day."

In a effort to support small businesses during COVID-19, Lowe's sourced the flower baskets from local nurseries and growers experiencing a loss in business due to the pandemic. The initiative will also support Uber drivers who will be delivering flowers in select cities.

"We are committed to supporting our small business partners during this difficult time, including our local nurseries and growers who have been impacted by the pandemic," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president, merchandising. "These local small businesses are the backbone of our garden centers, and we are eager to continue investing in their long-term success."