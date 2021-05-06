10 Famous ‘Moms’ From Your New York Hometown

Mother's Day is a day where we have the chance to say thank you to many of the women in our lives. Some are actually moms, others have played an important role in our lives, like grandmothers, teachers, aunts, the list can go on and on.

Here is a list of famous 'moms' of all types from right here in New York state. TV moms to dog moms, thank you for your care and kindness.

Famous Moms from New York Happy Mother's Day to you and these famous moms from New York