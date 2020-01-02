The 9 Best Buffet Restaurants in Central New York
Here we are in the new year. Welcome to 2020. Probably one of the LAST things many of us are thinking about is food. And yet, just two days into the new year, and right on the heels of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve caloric debauchery...it's National Buffet Day.
While most people are heading to the gym and starting their New Year's Resolution to lose weight, others can celebrate one more time on National Buffet Day. We dug into Yelp for a little help on this. Here, in no particular order, are a few ideas to get you started on The 9 Best Buffets in Central New York, specifically in the Mohawk Valley:
- Minar, New Hartford
- Taj Mahal, New Hartford
- The Phoenician, New Hartford
- Season's Harvest, Verona
- Sky Buffet (formerly East Dynasty), New Hartford
- Main Moon, Ilion
- Borunda, Herkimer
- Vernon Downs, Vernon
- Kings, Rome
Drop us a note if there are others we missed. We'll go give it a try.