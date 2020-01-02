The 9 Best Buffet Restaurants in Central New York

Here we are in the new year. Welcome to 2020. Probably one of the LAST things many of us are thinking about is food. And yet, just two days into the new year, and right on the heels of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve caloric debauchery...it's National Buffet Day.

While most people are heading to the gym and starting their New Year's Resolution to lose weight, others can celebrate one more time on National Buffet Day. We dug into Yelp for a little help on this. Here, in no particular order, are a few ideas to get you started on The 9 Best Buffets in Central New York, specifically in the Mohawk Valley:

Minar, New Hartford

Taj Mahal, New Hartford

The Phoenician, New Hartford

Season's Harvest, Verona

Sky Buffet (formerly East Dynasty), New Hartford

Main Moon, Ilion

Borunda, Herkimer

Vernon Downs, Vernon

Kings, Rome

Drop us a note if there are others we missed. We'll go give it a try.