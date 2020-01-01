Bills Fan To Give Away Playoff Tickets On Thursday

Wouldn't it be something to win tickets to the Bills Wild Card playoff game in Houston this Saturday!? That's exactly what one Bills fan is doing.

According to WGRZ, LeShawn Jerman, a Bills fan living in North Carolina, who gave away season tickets to start the season, will give away three pairs of playoff tickets on Twitter later today (Thursday).

Jerman made a promise that when the Bills made the playoffs next time (after 2017), he would buy a bunch of tickets and give some away to some die-hard fans...he is a man of his word!

"I said the next time the bills go the playoffs, I’m gonna just buy a bunch of tickets and I don’t care where the game is," Jerman said.

To win the tickets, all you have to do is retweet this tweet and three winners will randomly be picked at 4 p.m. EST on Thursday! Each winner gets two tickets.

What are you waiting for!? Go Bills!

