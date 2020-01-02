3 Heroes Save Bald Eagle with Broken Wing From Gorge

A bald eagle with a broken wing is on the road to recovery thanks to 3 men.

The DEC and NY State Parks & Historic Sites rescued the eagle from a gorge at Letchworth State Park. It had suffered a broken bone in its wing.

The eagle was taken to Cornell University where it underwent reconstructive surgery in a wildlife hospital where it'll remain until it can be released back into the wild.

Photo Credit - NY DEC

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers Ronald Gross and Joshua Crain along with NY State Parks & Historic Sites Officer Jerald Calmes are the heroes who helped to rescue and save the bald eagle. Well done gentlemen!