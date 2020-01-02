Some people are already calling for his resignation from a leadership position as one New York State Assemblyman admits he had a “lapse of judgement” and takes responsibility for driving drunk on New Year’s Eve.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to reports in the Buffalo News and other media outlets. Republican Minority Leader Brian Kolb’s state-issued sports utility vehicle was found in a ditch in front of his Canandaigua home in Ontario County. The 131st District Assemblyman was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests.

Kolb, who has served as the Republican Leader in the State Assembly since 2009, was not injured in the crash.

According to the report in the Buffalo News, Assemblyman Kieran Michael Lalor of East Fishkill, a fellow Republican, said Kolb should step down as minority leader and called it a “disgrace” that Kolb had not already stepped away from the leadership position.

Kolb has represented the Finger Lakes area since 2000 and has run unopposed for the job over the past five terms.