Utica Bread Opens New Hartford Village Location

Utica Bread has announced the opening day of their New Hartford store.

The New Hartford location of the nationally-recognized bread store in opening on January 3 - a day later than originally anticipated, due to unforeseen delays.

Late last year, Utica Bread announced they would be closing the location on Genesee Street in Utica, while making their breads and baked goods available at the Hemstrought's location on Oswego Street.

The expansion beyond Utica into New Hartford is a welcome addition, according to many residents. Utica Bread has been nationally recognized for their Pain Au Chocolat (essentially a chocolate-filled croissant) by Food & Wine Magazine who called the treat "pilgrimage worthy."

As of January 3, 2020, you can find Utica Bread at 52 1/2 Genesee Street, New Hartford. The new location will carry a full line of the Utica Bread treats you're used to finding at the original bakery location, while the baking will take place off-site.