That’s Bogus – Counterfeit Cash on the Rise in Oneida, Here’s How to Spot These Fakes
The Oneida City Police Department is warning the public and area business owners there's been a 'dramatic' increase in the number of phony bills being passed around.
Police say the majority of the fake money they've come across are bogus $20 and $100 bills. In issuing their warning, officers were sure to point out the bills look and feel very real. However, upon further examination, most of these circulating counterfeit dollars carry a clear indicator that they are not real - the words 'Copy Money' can be seen marked on the notes, Oneida Police said.
''Please be vigilant and make sure you closely examine any bills being rendered, and make sure they are authentic,'' police wrote on the department's Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Oneida Police are asking for help identifying a woman who may have passed some counterfeit cash recently at the Byrne Dairy on Lenox Ave in the city of Oneida. The woman captured in these security camera photos was at the store on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers say they'd like to identify and locate the woman pictured in these photos:
Anyone with information on identity of the woman, or if you have information regarding the spike in fake money being used locally, you're asked to call the Oneida City Police Department at 315-363-2323.
