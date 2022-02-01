An Oneida man has been arrested for allegedly illegally possessing a handgun and over-capacity magazine.

Oneida City Police have charged 24-year Zachary Schnackenberg with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by a nearby jurisdiction and is being held in the Madison County Jail without bail.

Police say Schnackenberg was out on bail for a previous incident which occurred on December 7, 2021 in the City of Oneida.

During that incident he was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possessing illegal firearms, similar to the charges he was again arrested for on Sunday.

The incident on January 30 is the second of two illegal handgun seizures made by the City of Oneida Police Department during the month of January, with the first incident still under investigation.

The City of Oneida Police Department encourages anyone who witnesses any suspected crime in-progress, or has information about any past crime to call them at (315) 363-2323.

Any person may also submit tips through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, which is a community-based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution.

Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that leads to a suspect's arrest.

if you have any information about any about any incident, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Directly at www.p3tips.com

2) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

3) By downloading the Android app P3TIPS

