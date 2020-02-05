Central New York Grocery Stores Will Likely Run Out of Paper Bags

New York State is likely to face a paper bag shortage as the ban on plastic takes full effect.

Chalk this up as one more reason to bring your own bags to the grocery store: a paper bag shortage. The plastic bag ban kicks in on March 1st. Central New York grocers, including Wegmans, Price Chopper, and Hannaford, have said they plan to charge customers 5 cents per paper bag - if they can get them. According to the New York Post, New York is facing a paper bag shortage that could last up to 5 years while supply catches up with demand.

Credit: franny-anne/ThinkStock

“It’s a major issue,” Phil Rozenski, a spokesman for Novolex, one of several major bag manufacturers in North America tells The Post.

Novolex estimates that New York will require 4 billion bags — or 52% of all the production capacity in North America to comply with the new law, according to The Post.

The easiest solution to all of this? Bring your own bags. IGather up all the reusable bags you can find and toss them in the car, or just buy yourself a set online.

Do you still support the plastic bag ban?