College Radio Launched Collective Soul

Hints allegations and Things Left Unsaid was released March 22, 1994, and was recorded in 1992, and 1993. It was released on the indie label in Atlanta called Rising Storm Records in 1993. The success of the album is due to the power of radio. A college radio station played the track Shine, which gained attention.

Collective Soul recorded the album in a basement in 1992 as a promotional demo. Frontman, Ed Roland hoped to sell the songs to a publishing company rather than form a band. Due to the radio play of Shine, requests came in for the band to perform, and soon Atlantic Records became interested.

Collective Soul performed at Woodstock in 1994 and opened for Aerosmith during their Get a Grip Tour. Oddly, Collective Soul would regard their self-titled 1995 studio album under Atlantic as the band's official debut.

The tracklisting for Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid:

Shine Goodnight, Good Guy Wasting Time Sister Don't Cry Love Lifted Me In a Moment Heaven's Already Here Pretty Donna Reach Breathe Scream Burning Bridges All Beautiful World

