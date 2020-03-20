Joan Jett Rescheduled To May 21st At The Palace Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The Joan Jett and the Blackhearts show at The Palace in Albany April 23rd has been rescheduled to May 21st.

The press release states, "Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."