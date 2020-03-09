Joan Jett And The Blackhearts Are Coming To The Palace

Joan Jett is poised to have a very busy year of touring in 2020. She's on the stadium tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison and it's just been announced that Joan Jett is coming to the Capital Region next month.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will bring their leather-clad, hard driving rock and roll to The Palace April 23rd. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM at the Palace Theatre Box Office. Tickets are also available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com.

The press release states, "Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."