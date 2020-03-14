Cuomo Restricting Gatherings of More Than 500 People

Governor Cuomo went live to not only update the state on the status of the spread of the coronavirus as well as further restrictions we will have to follow.

Governor Cuomo announced that starting at 5:00pm on Friday, New York will ban any gatherings over 500 people, according to the New York Post. Gov Cuomo has included Broadway shows and will be restricting smaller gatherings. According to his official Twitter account, the Governor has stated that any place that will be 500 or fewer must reduce their occupancy by 50%.

As of Thursday, New York has confirmed 328 cases of the coronavirus. As for where we stand in fighting this virus, Governor Cuomo said: "We are still ascending, we are still on the upward trajectory of this disease." They will be bulking up the medical professionals to have back-up options available, calling it a "reserve workforce."

He announced that staff at all nursing homes are required to wear masks and be closely monitored. Non-medical staff will not be permitted to visit nursing homes.