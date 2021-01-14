Target Announces It Will Close Again For Thanksgiving In 2021

Target closed their stores, including their locations in New Hartford and Syracuse, for the entirety of Thanksgiving Day last year. Their strategy was created due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they needed to limit the amount of crowds in store. Instead of worrying about that, they closed, and it proved to be a great success for them.

Along with being closed for Thanksgiving, the retailer offered a new approach to their Black Friday shopping this year. Instead of a bunch of different sales from Thanksgiving to throughout the day on Black Friday, they offered deals for the entire holiday season.

“The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day,” Target said in the announcement.

The retailer made the announcement in a holiday season overview, where the company touted its strong performance during November and December — including “tremendous” growth in same-day services.

“Sales on our industry-leading contactless same-day services—Drive Up, Order Pickup and Shipt—grew a combined 193% as more guests made them a part of their routine and leaned on them for holiday must-haves,” Target said.

Even during the pandemic, Target customers picked up 5.1 million grocery orders, according to a release.

While online sales remained robust, shoppers also visited Target's stores and spent more money than they did last holiday season. All combined transactions in Target stores and on its website rose 4.3% and average tickets grew by 12.3% year over year, the company said.

Did you like the way that Target held their Black Friday sales this year, or do you want it to go back to the way it was?