Pre-Thanksgiving Storm Could Hit Upstate New York

Over the river and through the woods to Grandmothers house we go.......maybe in some heavy snow this year.

So the forecast around Upstate for Thanksgiving looks pretty good with a high of 41 on Thursday and 35 for Black Friday with no snow until 1 to 4 inches on Sunday into Monday.

That's the good news. However, if you're traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday....especially going north or northwest it looks like a pretty big snow storm could be brewing.

According to the article in www.nyup.com, The National Weather Service said the storm system could start as rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, but then switch over to light lake effect snow on Thanksgiving Day.

So if you're staying here for Thanksgiving and planning on hitting the stores for Black Friday the weather should be pretty nice. If you're traveling north and northwest especially in the Syracuse and Buffalo areas be prepared for some difficult driving conditions.