Walmart Announces Thanksgiving and Black Friday Hours
Walmart has finally announced its Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.
According to WIVB, the retailer will open at 6 pm on Thanksgiving. You can start shopping for online Black Friday deals on Wednesday, November 27th at 10 pm.
As always, the deals are pretty juicy and here's some of the highlights, courtesy of WIVB.
- Onn. 50″ Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $148
- Philips 65″ Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278
- Instant Pot 6 Qt. Duo $49
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case $129
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) – 38 mm $129