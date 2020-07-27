Target Announces Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day

Target now joins Walmart, among others in the decision to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day.

On Monday, Target CEO Brian Cornell released information on how the major retailer will adjust to the pandemic during the holiday season.

“This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”

The press release announces that Target will be "stretching out the savings' starting in October throughout the holiday season. Target’s lowest prices of the year on items in stores and online, will begin early to give customers the flexibility to get the gifts you want for the holidays.

It allows their customers and employees to "kick back and relax" by providing those deals on hot items both before and after November 26th.

Black Friday hours have yet to be announced for most retailers, Target and Walmart included.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Walmart Announced Thanksgiving Store Closures After Previously Being Open

The chain said that all of its Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart announced that it would be closing entirely so associates can spend time with their families.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner said in the statement: “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

What Other Central NY Stores are Closed Thanksgiving 2020?

According to TheBlackFriday.com, the following retail chains also will not be open on Thanksgiving this year: