Walmart Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving This Year

For millions of Americans, Black Friday shopping gets started early as many retailers are open on Thanksgiving. Walmart is typically on the list, holding incredible sales as a lead-in to the big shopping holiday. That is, until this year.

Walmart announced Tuesday that its U.S. stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

In a statement today, the chain said that all of its Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart announced that it would be closing entirely so associates can spend time with their families.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner said in the statement: “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Walmart's Black Friday hours have yet to be announced, but this decision by the retailer has many curious about the fate for the holiday. Realistically speaking, it will look different this year, especially if the rise of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continues.

The news about Thanksgiving was announced alongside the notice of company paying out another round of bonuses to its associates amid the pandemic. The bonuses will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates and add up to approximately $428 million in total. The stores said other workers like drivers and managers will also receive bonuses.

