Record Store Day happens two times per year, once in April and then again on Black Friday. Each Record Store Day, there are limited edition recordings (more often than not, vinyl) that are released to independent record stores across the United States.

Yes, the items that are released are extremely limited. In most cases there are at least 1500 copies of something to go around. However, there will be a few gems that have limited runs of say, 500, like the release from Barnes Courtney

The cool part about record store day is the music and that it is a day to get you back in-touch with your neighborhood record store, not just the big online companies..

There are a few items that are going to be released on Friday November 29, 2019 that you might want to check out. Of course the full list is here at RecordStoreDay.com, but here are a few highlights:

Beck, Uneventful Days, 3" Vinyl

Arcade Fire, Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels), 7" Vinyl

Liam Gallagher, Why Me? Why Not. LP Picture Disc

Kings of Leon, Day Old Belgian Blues, 12" Vinyl

Lisa Loeb, Stay (I Missed You) 25th Anniversary 12" vinyl

The New Pornographers, Fade Baby Fade, 7" vinyl

Pearl Jam, MTV Unplugged (3/16/1992), LP Vinyl

Sublime, Roots of Sublime, Double Vinyl LP

U2, Three, 12" Vinyl LP

Is there a particular release that you are looking forward too? Given the option, would you prefer to actually head into your local music store to buy music (and maybe find some cool new band in the process) or do you get your music online?

