Tappan Zee Bridge Return? Some New Yorkers Petition ‘No ‘Mo Cuomo’

Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by 11 different women and following an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo announced his resignation as Governor of New York on Tuesday. Over the next few weeks there will be transition, adjustments and if one group has their way a bridge will have it's name changed.

As of Wednesday morning there was a new petition at Change.org that has secured nearly 5,000 signatures in an effort to remove the name Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and return to the name it held since December of 1955, the Tappan Zee Bridge. They aren't alone.

According to CBS New York, Assemblyman Mike Lawler introduced legislation for the Hudson River bridge to revert back to its original name.

We need to remove that name and the stain that it leaves on New York state and get it off the bridge and rename it to the Tappan Zee Bridge, - Assemblyman Lawler

In 2018, after dismantling the Tappan Zee, the new structure was dedicated as the "Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge". Even though the bridge is named in honor of Andrew Cuomo's father and former Governor Mario, some want the Cuomo name removed in light of recent allegations.

Here are some comments from the latest petition:

"The name should not have been changed in the first place. It will always be the Tappan Zee Bridge". - Anthony C.

"I believe he should have never changed the bridges name in the first place". - Jeannette B.

"It will always be The Tappan Zee bridge to me". - Belinda M.

