Andrew Cuomo To Be New York Governor Again?
New York State residents may not have seen the last of former Governor Andrew Cuomo. It was announced this week that there is speculation Cuomo will take on current Governor Kathy Hochul in the primary.
Sources tell CNBC that Cuomo has been talking with supporters about the possibility of running against Hochul, who used to be his Lieutenant Governor. A recent poll showed he was a few points behind Hochul in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.
This all comes after a whirlwind of allegations and a disgraceful exit for the former Governor. The issues surrounding Andrew Cuomo even took a toll on his brother's career. Chris Cuomo is now suing CNN for what he is claiming was a "smear campaign" against him.
Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo claims the network owes him more than $125 million for wrongfully firing him last year.
While we wait for any official word from Andrew Cuomo and his team, there are a few dates to remember. The primary is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline is April 7, 2022.