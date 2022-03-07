In his first public speech since being forced to resign from office amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo was unapologetic as he listed the reasons he's no longer the executive of the Empire State.

Cuomo's silence on the issue ended Sunday as he spoke at God's Battalion of Prayer in East Flatbush, NY, blaming everyone but himself, from the sensitivity of his victims, to cancel culture, and even vultures within his own Democrat party.

Amazingly, and apparently unknowingly, the former governor even seemed to admit the inappropriateness that got him ousted from office has existed for decades. But, what's really changed over that time, is that his victims - the women who felt uncomfortable about his questions, actions, and behavior - shared a 'new sensitivity'.

Via the NY Post:

My behavior has been the same for 40 years in public life. … But that was actually the problem. Because for some people, especially younger people, there’s a new sensitivity. No one ever told me I made them feel uncomfortable. I never sensed that I caused anyone discomfort. I was trying to do the exact opposite,” said Cuomo. “But I’ve been called old-fashioned, out-of-touch, and I’ve been told my behavior was not politically correct or appropriate. I accept that. Social norms evolve and they evolve quickly,” he added. “But I didn’t appreciate how fast their perspective changed. And I should have.“

The same article from the post quoted an anonymous former staffer of Cuomo's as saying: “It’s nice of him to be in a church, but he should really try confession first.”

Confusingly, the ex-governor flopped back and forth between apologizes and blame for his Albany exit. He did say he was sorry and had apologized many times for his actions, adding that he has 'learned a very powerful lesson' and 'paid a very high price.' But, then said 'the sharks' - his political opponents - smelled blood in the water and exploited the situation for their own political purposes.

"They did a report that said there were 11 cases against me," Cuomo said. "Since last August, five district attorney have investigated the report of the much publicized 11 violations of law. And, do you know how many cases of the 11 they found to bring [charges]?"

Cuomo, then started counting backward from eleven before shouting: 'Zero, zero!'

He said the Attorney General's report on allegations of sexual harassment 'did what it was designed to do...' remove him from the Governor's Mansion.

Afterward, Cuomo declined to speak with the media.His comments follow the release of a public TV ad launched last week:

As the commercial ends, the final words appearing on screen read: "Political attacks won. And New York lost a proven leader."

The commercial also discloses the ads are paid for by Friends of Andrew Cuomo, leading many to believe Cuomo is planning a swift return to politics, and possibly a return run to be New York's executive.

Cuomo resigned from office in August amid several allegations of inappropriate behavior. Despite a report from the Attorney General's Office saying the complaints from accusers were believable and had substance, a total of five district attorneys have declined to bring forward a criminal complaint against Cuomo.

