Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has missed the deadline to file petitions if he was, indeed, planning a return to the governor’s mansion following his resignation over harassment allegations last year.

The deadline for candidates to collect 45,000 voter signatures to appear as an independent on the November General Election ballot was 5 p.m. May 31.

If those signatures had been collected and mailed in, they would have to be postmarked May 31 and arrive at the Board of Elections by June 2.

The Democrat had been hinting for months about possibly returning to public office. Cuomo, who was planning to run for a third term before being forced to resign without admitting any guilt, has been making many public appearances including one over the weekend to talk about dealing with gun violence. The former governor left office with millions of dollars in his campaign war chest, some of which his camp has been pouring into television advertisements extolling the Democrat’s record.

While he has missed the deadline for a spot on the ballot, he could still mount a long-shot campaign to try to convince New Yorkers to write his name in on the November ballot.

His former lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul is facing a primary contest with U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and has been promising to clean up Albany following her boss’s departure.

In addition to trying to grab support of Democrats from the declared candidates, Cuomo would also have to try to convince voters he’s a better choice than the long list of Republican candidates in the race for Governor.

