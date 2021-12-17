Take Lighted Llama Walk Through Adirondack Mountains for a Magical Holiday

Take a lighted llama trek through the snowy Adirondack Mountains for a magical holiday experience.

Moose River Farm in Old Forge, New York offers walks with llamas all year. But for one special night, you can go on a lighted llama trek.

To celebrate the Winter Solstice on Saturday, December 18, the farm is offering a special lighted llama walk and it all benefits the Herkimer County Humaine Society. Admission is a monetary donation of your choice but reservations are required.

Combining the trek with breathtaking Adirondack landscape has created the perfect family activity. White dolloped trees from freshly fallen snow create memories that keep spirits warm until spring.

Anne Phinney is a retired school teacher, author, and along with her husband Rod, the two live on the farm with llamas, horses, dogs, goats, donkeys, llamas, geese, chickens, ducks, tortoises, and even a potbelly pig. Moose River features trekking, farm tours, and Equi-Reflection sessions with the animals including a group walk with many of them participating. Judging from the video at the top, the animals may enjoy the walks as much as the people going along.

Anne's two books chronicle her moving to the farm, what she learned from interaction with the animals, and how it related in the classroom. Learn more about her books and walking with Llamas, including the special lighted walk Moose River Farm.com

If you want to reserve your spot on the lighted llama trek you can text 315-240-4707 or email mooseriverfarm@gmail.com.

