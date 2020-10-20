Take a Haunted Llama Trek in Old Forge for Some Furry Halloween Fun

When you've done all the regular Halloween stuff and you're ready to really do something different - how about a haunted llama hike?

We're assuming its the hike that's haunted and not the llamas, but either way, this really cool Halloween adventure is all for a good cause. Proceeds benefit the Herkimer Humane Society.

You'll need to make reservations, but the haunted llama trek is just $5 per person. There are two sessions on October 30th, at 5:45pm and at 7:00pm. The rain date is October 31st. Each session is limited to 50 people, so reserve your spot quickly.

You can make your reservations by emailing mooseriverfarm@gmail.com, call 315-369-3854 or text 315-240-4707.

Moose River Farm is always offering great llama adventures, from their lighted llama hikes around Christmas time, and their regular llama treks. In addition to the llamas, Moose River Farms has a whole host of other farm animals you can meet before your llama experience.