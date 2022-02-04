Take it Slow in Ice & Snow! Speed Limit Reduced on New York Thruway
Winter Storm Landon is causing travel problems in New York and drivers are being asked to avoid any unnecessary travel. If you do have to go out, you'll be driving slower. The New York State Thruway Authority has reduced speed limits on several roads across the state.
I-90 Restrictions
Speed on the New York State Thruway is reduced to 45 MPH in both directions between exit 24 and exit 44.
I-87 Restrictions
Speed on I-87 is reduced in both directions between exit 18 and exit 24 in Bolton's Landing to 45 MPH.
Mario M Cuomo Bridge Restrictions
Speed on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is also reduced to 45 MPH.
More than 300 plows are on the Thruway clearing and treating the roads.
Check Road Conditions
Check roads before you even leave the house. Get all the information on road conditions and check out cameras along your route anywhere in New York, anytime at 511NY.org. You can get up-to-date traffic news, receive alerts and plan your route. You can even sign up to have travel alerts sent right to your phone.
If you have to travel during a winter storm keep these driving tips in mind.
Driving Tips
- Get the latest weather forecast before leaving
- Keep a full tank of gas
- Check fluid levels ( windshield washer fluid, ant-freeze)
- Have spare tire, jack, and wheel wrench
- Do NOT use cruise control. This decreases your reaction time to brake
- Look out for events farther down the road. Creating more time to react can make a difference
- Be aware of maintenance vehicles and emergency vehicles. Give them room to work
- If you do not absolutely have to go out on the roads, then don’t
Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year
Vehicle Necessities
Make sure your vehicle is filled with winter necessities before heading out? Stock the truck to help you to be safe in case you get stranded.
- Gloves, blankets, warmers, tool kit, first-aid kit, non-perishable foods, water, working flashlight and batteries, cell phone charger, etc
- Shovel, ice scraper, de-icer, snow brush, rock salt or cat litter, tow chain or cable, jumper cables or battery charger, etc
If you do happen to drive off the road and get stuck in a snowbank or ditch, stay in your vehicle and call 911. DO NOT get out of your vehicle unless it is an absolute emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.
Roll your windows down a few inches or turn your vehicle off if you are stranded in snow for a period of time with your vehicle running. Covered mufflers can cause serious physical injury or death due to inhalation of carbon monoxide.