Take it Slow in Ice & Snow! Speed Limit Reduced on New York Thruway

Winter Storm Landon is causing travel problems in New York and drivers are being asked to avoid any unnecessary travel. If you do have to go out, you'll be driving slower. The New York State Thruway Authority has reduced speed limits on several roads across the state.

I-90 Restrictions

Speed on the New York State Thruway is reduced to 45 MPH in both directions between exit 24 and exit 44.

I-87 Restrictions

Speed on I-87 is reduced in both directions between exit 18 and exit 24 in Bolton's Landing to 45 MPH.

Mario M Cuomo Bridge Restrictions

Speed on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is also reduced to 45 MPH.

More than 300 plows are on the Thruway clearing and treating the roads.

Check Road Conditions

Check roads before you even leave the house. Get all the information on road conditions and check out cameras along your route anywhere in New York, anytime at 511NY.org. You can get up-to-date traffic news, receive alerts and plan your route. You can even sign up to have travel alerts sent right to your phone.

If you have to travel during a winter storm keep these driving tips in mind.

Driving Tips

Get the latest weather forecast before leaving

Keep a full tank of gas

Check fluid levels ( windshield washer fluid, ant-freeze)

Have spare tire, jack, and wheel wrench

Do NOT use cruise control. This decreases your reaction time to brake

Look out for events farther down the road. Creating more time to react can make a difference

Be aware of maintenance vehicles and emergency vehicles. Give them room to work

If you do not absolutely have to go out on the roads, then don’t

Vehicle Necessities

Make sure your vehicle is filled with winter necessities before heading out? Stock the truck to help you to be safe in case you get stranded.

Gloves, blankets, warmers, tool kit, first-aid kit, non-perishable foods, water, working flashlight and batteries, cell phone charger, etc

Shovel, ice scraper, de-icer, snow brush, rock salt or cat litter, tow chain or cable, jumper cables or battery charger, etc

If you do happen to drive off the road and get stuck in a snowbank or ditch, stay in your vehicle and call 911. DO NOT get out of your vehicle unless it is an absolute emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Roll your windows down a few inches or turn your vehicle off if you are stranded in snow for a period of time with your vehicle running. Covered mufflers can cause serious physical injury or death due to inhalation of carbon monoxide.

