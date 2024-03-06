Beware New Phishing Scam Pretending to be NYS Thruway Authority

Be on your toes, New Yorkers: a sneaky new phishing scam aimed at thruway drivers is making the rounds.

Canva Canva loading...

HERE'S WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE

This latest ruse will come through as a text message, attempting to dupe the victim into a phony toll payment. The scam directs recipients to a fraudulent website named NYTollServices.com.

To be crystal clear, the website has absolutely nothing to do with the New York State Thruway Authority, E-ZPass, or any toll-related service. If you've received this message, don't even think about clicking on that link-- just swipe left and trash it.

GONE FISHIN'

It's easy to discount phishing scams by thinking you're too savvy to fall for them, but the techniques scammers use are constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated.

Last year I almost fell for one through Facebook messenger-- a friend (who had been hacked) tagged me and several others in a post that said:

I can't believe he is gone, i'm gonna miss him so much

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

This was accompanied by a link to a news story about a "fatal accident". And guess what? This idiot clicked on it. The link then took me to a page where they wanted me to re-enter my Facebook credentials. Thankfully, here is where I realized the scam, and I did not do that. But just in case there was a breach, I quickly changed my password.

Phishing scams come in all shapes and sizes. Be vigilant, people!

BEWARE: Newest Facebook Scam Reaches A New Low Do you have Facebook? Then listen up! Gallery Credit: Nicole S Murray

11 Companies That Hire Felons in New York Everyone deserves a second chance. Here are some companies that are willing to hire felons, on a case-by-case basis. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips