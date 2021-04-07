New York State farmers wanted to promote their locally made and grown fare at NYS Thruway service areas.

The Farm Market offers travelers from all over the world a chance to buy locally grown produce and other NY Farms products. Farmers are encouraged to sign up at TravelersServices@thruway.ny.gov and showcase their goods.

The Taste NY Farm Market promotes our world-class food and beverage products found around the State at service areas across the 570-mile system. NYS Thruway says, "last year 8 local producers from regions across New York State participated in the markets at 16 service areas, reaching millions of visitors who travel the Thruway throughout the Spring, Summer, and Fall.

Farmers can only sell New York grown or produced fruit, vegetables, honey, maple syrup, nuts, butter, cheese, and more. Market days and hours of operation are dependent on product availability and weather. Motorists and customers are encouraged to visit thruway.ny.gov for locations, hours, participating farms, and available products.

When I travel the Thruway and need to stop to fill up or grab a drink, I always support the farmers. I feel like it's shopping and supporting locals. I will pick up some fruits or vegetables, whatever is in season, and then stock up on maple candy and maple cream. That's my favorite!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required to enter Thruway service areas and outside when social distancing cannot be maintained. Hand sanitizing stations are available at all service area locations.

*The sale of alcohol and craft beverages is prohibited on New York State Thruway Authority property. Taste NY Farm Markets are reserved for vendors selling food products only.*

