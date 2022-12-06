It'll soon cost you more to travel on I-90 in New York. Tolls are going up across the state.

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the start of the toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway at their Monday, December 5 meeting.

The proposed adjustments create a responsible, stable financial plan and ensure the Authority can meet its future capital and infrastructure needs. Under this proposal, New Yorkers with a NY E-ZPass tag will continue to pay close to the lowest toll rates in the nation.

Thruway Toll Increases

Starting on January 1, 2024, E-ZPass drivers will see a 5% increase and a second 5% hike in January 2027.

For those not using an E-ZPass or paying by mail, rates will go from a little over 5 cents a mile to 8.6 cents by 2027.

Rates for traveling on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge would be $7.75 by 2027 under the proposed budget. But it'd go up gradually, at 50 cents every year.

NY Thruway Among Lowest Rates

Despite the toll hike, the New York Thruway has some of the rates in the country.

While the Authority continues to maintain the highest level of safety for its motorists, this proposal will keep its toll rates among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads.

The base toll rate for passenger vehicles is less than $0.05 per mile in New York. The Ohio Turnpike is $0.06 per mile, the New Jersey Turnpike is $0.11 per mile, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike is $0.14 per mile.

Regardless of how much the toll hike is, it's just one more thing New Yorkers will have to pay more for.

