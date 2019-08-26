Take a Once in a Lifetime Flight on WW II B-17 Bomber in New York

You can experience a once in lifetime flight in an authentic World War II B-17 bomber when it comes to New York.

The B-17 holds a remarkable connection to the past and is the most iconic image of World War II. Today, it serves as a tribute to those known as the greatest generation: the bold men and women who built and served on the heavy bombers in the 1940s.

Relive history aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress, Aluminum Overcast. Each flight experience will last about an hour, 24 minutes in the air. Once the B-17 is airborne, you will be allowed to walk about the bomber.

Photo Credit - Brady Lane/EAA

Ground tours cost $10 or $20 for the family. If you want to take a flight inside the B-17, prices run $409 to $475.

September 13 - September 15, 2019 | Ithaca

September 17 - September 17, 2019 | Glens Falls

October 15 - October 15, 2019 | Montgomery

For any questions, or if you are interested in booking a full flight, contact Membership Services at 800-359-6217. Get more information at EAA.org.

Listen to Tad & Polly in The Morning from 6AM to 9AM on Big Frog 104. Stream us live, listen on any Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or on the Big Frog 104 app.