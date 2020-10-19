Take a Magical Mile Long Drive Through a Forest of Lights For the Holidays

There's a magical place where you can drive through a Forest of Lights and it's only a few hours from Utica.

Tall Pines Players Club transforms from a golf course into a enchanting holiday display that captures the beauty of the season through over a mile long drive-through of lights. Golf course owner, Adam Diaz came up with the Forest of Lights idea after seeing one elsewhere. He even built a special road around the course, wide enough for all vehicles so no damage would be done to the course.

The Forest of Lights has tens of thousands of lights and more displays are being added this year. Preparations began in September to be ready to open by Black Friday. Thousands of cars enjoyed the magical display last year and thousands more are expected this year.

“We were so happy to share the magic of the holidays with everyone last year and are excited to do it again this year.” said Adam Diaz, owner of Tall Pines Players Club.

The Forest of Lights will be open from November 27th to December 30th, Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm-9pm. The light show will not be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

· $25 per vehicle (up to 8 passengers)

· $50 per vehicle (9-15 passengers)

The Forest of Lights is a little over 2 hours from Utica, located on Kinney Road in Friendsville, Pennsylvania.

Learn more at Tallpinesplayersclubllc.com.