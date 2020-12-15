Rome Home Magically Transformed into Santa’s Village

There's a home in Rome that's been transformed into Santa's Village for the Christmas season.

The holiday display on Canterbury Hill Road is a magical experience for young and old. "Our display this year is a small re-creation of Santa’s Village," said Arlene Kraeger.

The display starts with a reminder of the reason for the season - a nativity scene with Mary, Joseph and the angels awaiting the coming of Jesus.

Photo Credit - Arlene Kraeger

Once you pass the nativity, you'll see the busy elves in their workshop, sorting the mail, building and wrapping the presents for Santa to put under Christmas trees.

Photo Credit - Frank Galante

Once the presents are wrapped the elves deliver them to the reindeer stable where they are put into Santa's sleigh. On top of the stable there is a clock tower to countdown the days till Santa’s Journey. "Santa and Mrs. Clause are decorating a tree in their den where they admire the many gifts and crafts of Christmas past," said Kraeger.

Photo Credit - Arlene Kraeger

Past the stable there's a 20 foot snowman that watches over the Christmas tree forest where a group of little girls build a snowman and decorate the trees with a little help from the reindeer.

Photo Credit - Arlene Kraeger

To complete the Christmas tree forest is a 40 foot tall tree with a large star on top to light the way.

Photo Credit - Arlene Kraeger

Check out Santa's Village at Sam and Arlene Kraeger's home. It's located at 7155 Canterbury Hill Road in Rome.