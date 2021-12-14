Best Christmas Displays in Central New York You Have to See This Holiday Season

From Disney, the Christmas Story, and Christmas Vacation to tractors and world records, New York is lit for the holiday season.

Clark Griswold would be proud of all the Christmas decorations set up around Central New York. One homeowner in Chadwicks channels his inner Griswold every year to put up hundreds of lights in his yard.

Then there's the salute to Christmas Vacation in Barneveld. A car has crashed onto the front lawn with a real Christmas tree strapped to the top. There's even cousin Eddie's Winnebago.

In Westmoreland, drivers are taking a second look at the homage to a Christmas Story where a little boy has his tongue stuck to a metal pole. Don't miss the leg lamp in the window and Ralphie in his bunny suit on the front porch.

A salute to the hard-working farmers sits in a field in Fulton and a yard in Apalachin. A home in Rome has been magically transformed into Santa's Village and the family with the Guinness Book of World Record for most lights on a residential property beat their own record, putting up almost three-quarters of a million this year.

If you know of any Christmas displays that we missed and deserve to be included, email Polly@BigFrog104.com. Be sure to include the location so everyone can enjoy it during the holidays.

Best Christmas Displays in Central New York Step aside Clark Griswold. There's a number of homes in New York that could give you a run for your money.

Drive/Walk Thru Displays

There are also a number of places throughout New York State where you can take the family to walk or drive-thru elaborate displays. From area zoos to lights on the lake.

Walk and Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit.

Longest Lights Display

The longest Christmas lights display is just a few hours from Central New York and it totally worth the drive. The best part - it's free! It is in Niagara Falls, Canada so you'll need to remember your passport. But at least the border is back open so we can all enjoy it this year.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that runs from November 13, 2021 through February 21, 2022.