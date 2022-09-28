One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger

One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home.

The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."

Each year the Tall Pines Players Club transforms from a golf course into a Forest of Lights. The enchanting holiday display features tens of thousands of lights stretched over a mile-long drive-through.

Forest to Festival of Lights

The Forest of Lights will now be added to the Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park in Binghamton. It kicks off on November 21 and will run through January 1. The extra lights aren't the only new things coming for the holiday season. There will be fireworks, train rides, and stops along the way to get out of the car.

The festival this year will be expanded to loop around the upper section of the park and will include out-of-vehicle experiences such as visits and photos with Santa Claus, food and beverage vendors, holiday fireworks on three nights, and a train that provides you with a different way to experience the holiday magic.

The cost will be $25 per carload. There will also be season passes available for $50, which gives you access all season.

Festival of Lights Dates & Hours

November 21st – January 1st

Monday: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Tuesday: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Wednesday: 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Thursday: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Friday: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Saturday: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sunday: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Fireworks & Lights

November 26th – Fireworks

December 17th – Fireworks

December 31st – Fireworks From Delta

https://bcfestivaloflights.com/

