Take a Look Inside This Stunning $13.5 Million Lake Placid Dream Home

Looking for a real dream home? Look no further than this 7-bedroom lakefront mansion on the shores of New York's Lake Placid.

Brewster Point, an over 7,000 square foot estate on Lake Placid is for sale. With 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, there's plenty of room for all your friends, as long as you can swing the $13.5 million asking price.

The estate is one of the largest and most dramatic properties in the Lake Placid region - and it's not hard to see why. From the multiple stone fireplaces, to the custom log work, the lodge even has an elevator.

This Adirondack Grand Lodge is situated on 23 acres of land, and has over 2,500 feet of shoreline. If all that isn't enough, there's a guest house, a 5-slip boathouse, a multi-car garage, and an in-ground pool.

Looking at the photos, it's hard to decide which part of the home would be the favorite. The kitchen? The fireplace? The view? Get your millions together, and you can find out. FYI the estimated mortgage payment is about $70,000 per month.

The house is listed by agent Kris Wheeler, and Merrill L. Thomas, LLC. You can see the full listing here.