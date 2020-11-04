If you're looking to escape from the current state of reality for a bit, there's a new waterfront lodge now open on Saranac Lake that is absolutely beautiful and is the perfect beautiful, fun, and safe getaway within driving distance.

After almost seven years of planning and execution, the Saranac Waterfront Lodge — formerly the Saranac Lake Waterfront Resort, and the Lake Flower Resort & Spa before that — has 93 queen- and king-sized rooms, a 120-seat lakeside pub with dedicated restaurant docking, a 24-seat upscale restaurant, a 200-person ballroom and event space overlooking the lake, on-site boat rentals and tours, a fitness center, 100 parking spaces, a pool, hot tubs, fire pits, bike racks and electric car charging stations, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.

With its location on the Lake Flower's Pontiac Bay in Saranac Lake, its design being themed around the nature of the area, and high class "luxe" service, it's an amazing destination in the high peaks.

Most of those amenities will be open during COVID-19 restrictions. The fitness center, the second restaurant and the pool and hot tub area will open later, depending on pandemic safety concerns. The upside to the pandemic hitting when it did, was that the hotel was able to make the necessary changes to abide by the new restrictions.

“We made major modifications on what we could after COVID hit,” said Andrew Milne, the chief operating officer for Skyward Hospitality, the management company running the hotel to the Daily Enterprise. “It was already halfway built."

Room rates range from $191 to $364. They tend to go up on weekends and holidays. You can find out more details on their website.