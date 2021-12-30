Almost 1 Million Dollar Home Will Make You Excited To Move To Rome

If you like an outdoorsy feel from a house that offers you a wide-open floor plan, look no further.

One of the most fun aspects of this near million-dollar home in Rome is that it looks and feels like a home that should be far more expensive. The exact price of the home is $850,000. While homes in that price range might seem a little unachievable for many, we all can always dream. This home offers lots of that being a real dream home.

Mentioning dream homes, with the housing market the way it is and how quickly homes sell, it can be hard to find a dream home, but not if you bought this bad boy. As you walk through the front door you're greeted by the large kitchen with wood accenting all surrounding the entire living room behind it. In that living room, you see the massive windows looking out into the woods that sit behind the beauty of a house.

The wood accents don't stop in the living and dining area, if you enter into a bedroom or bathroom, you'll also see what looks like knotty pine. Unlike knotty pine from previous decades, this house uses it very tastefully and in a modern way making it feel outdoorsy. That aspect is also helped by the amount of land the home sits on, it has a long driveway that sits off of a road that also isn't highly occupied.

Want to see it for yourself, interior and all? Keep scrolling to see everything this awesome home has to offer.

$850,000 Outdoorsy Home In Rome Will Stun You As You Walk In The Door 7202 Koenig Rd, Rome, NY 13440

