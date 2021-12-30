Almost 1 Million Dollar Home Will Make You Excited To Move To Rome

If you like an outdoorsy feel from a house that offers you a wide-open floor plan, look no further.
One of the most fun aspects of this near million-dollar home in Rome is that it looks and feels like a home that should be far more expensive. The exact price of the home is $850,000. While homes in that price range might seem a little unachievable for many, we all can always dream. This home offers lots of that being a real dream home.
Mentioning dream homes, with the housing market the way it is and how quickly homes sell, it can be hard to find a dream home, but not if you bought this bad boy. As you walk through the front door you're greeted by the large kitchen with wood accenting all surrounding the entire living room behind it. In that living room, you see the massive windows looking out into the woods that sit behind the beauty of a house.
The wood accents don't stop in the living and dining area, if you enter into a bedroom or bathroom, you'll also see what looks like knotty pine. Unlike knotty pine from previous decades, this house uses it very tastefully and in a modern way making it feel outdoorsy. That aspect is also helped by the amount of land the home sits on, it has a long driveway that sits off of a road that also isn't highly occupied.
Want to see it for yourself, interior and all? Keep scrolling to see everything this awesome home has to offer.
$850,000 Outdoorsy Home In Rome Will Stun You As You Walk In The Door
This home has a staggering sale price, don't get us wrong. But it is the kind of sale price that seems worth it if you had the cash. Look at everything you're getting for $45,000,000. From an infinity pool to nearly all-glass walls inside. Those glass walls offer you picturesque views any way you choose to turn.
On one side, you'll peer out over the Hudson River, and across you'll see the Catskill mountains. If you take a gander out the other side of the home you get a wooded vibe and you may never know you were perched on the Hudson River.
Take a look through the 29 pictures below showing what true elegance looks like for a home in New York State.
Check Out This Incredible $1.2 Million Dollar Home Right On Oneida Lake
Located in Cicero, this home will amaze you around every corner. Its most incredible feature happens to be the land it is on. This home will give you amazing views of Oneida Lake. Yeah, it has quite the price tag on it. For $1,170,000, it does seem worth it.
This home has a wide-open floor plan with a gigantic living room and eat-in kitchen right off of it. It also features 4 bedrooms along with 3 bathrooms. The total livable space is around 5,500 square feet. On top of that, you get a three-car garage leaving you plenty of room for storage.
You could own this literal and real-life dream home that offers very elegant design cues like barn doors into one of the bedrooms, and including an overview of the living area from the second floor.
Sometimes you'll get a house like this and assume it is all house but then the back yard is microscopic. Not here. This yard will wow all of your guests at parties and prove the home worth as those parties can be close to the house, or lakeside. Plus, being in Cicero, you're close to all of the action and central to most things in Central New York.
Just picture yourself in this home, it's easy to do that. Even if you can't afford it, we all can dream. This house is what dreams are made of.