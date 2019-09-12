Syracuse vs Clemson Game Officially Sold Out

Saturday's matchup between ACC rivals Syracuse and top-ranked Clemson is officially sold out. It's the ninth football sellout in Dome history and first since the 1998 season opener

The Orange are the last team to beat Clemson in the regular season, winning 27-24 at the Dome on Oct. 13, 2017. Since then, the Tigers have won 19 straight regular-season games."

Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30PM and you can catch all the action right here on WOUR, and the WOUR mobile app.