Syracuse Denny’s Restaurants Closing Laying Off 240 Employees

Seven Syracuse based Denny's restaurant locations will be closing due to "unforeseeable business circumstances" prompted by COVID-19.

The news broke on the New York State Department of Labor's website:

Total Employees: 240 (total affected employees at all sites) Layoff Date: 3/17/2020 Closing Date: 3/20/2020 Reason for Dislocation: Unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19"

According to the WARN Details, the layoff date began on March 17th, even though the news is starting to make the rounds. This news applies to the Syracuse locations.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

CNY Central did a break down of each location, and the number of employees affected at those locations:

6591 Thompson Road, Syracuse N.Y. 13206 (36 affected employees)

201 Lawrence Road, Syracuse N.Y. 13212 (34 affected employees)

103 Elwood Davis Road, Syracuse N.Y. 13212 (39 affected employees)

3414 Erie Blvd, Syracuse N.Y. 13214 (36 affected employees)

176 Grant Ave., Auburn, N.Y. 13021 (30 affected employees)

5300 W. Genessee St., Camillus N.Y. 13031 (34 affected employees)

7873 Brewerton Road, Cicero N.Y. 13212 (31 affected employees)"

The Syracuse location doesn't appear to be the only ones affected. WWNY TV of Watertown reports that their Denny’s in Watertown is closing permanently. With that location closing, it will be laying off its 33 full- and part-time workers.

WHAM of Rochester reports no more Grand Slams for breakfast in the Rochester area either. Denny's has closed five restaurants in the greater Rochester area, including locations in Canandaigua, Geneseo, Geneva, Greece, and Henrietta. 187 employees are being affected by those closures. Two Denny's Restaurants in the Southern Tier are also reported as closing by WENY TV.

No-Go On Sylvan Beach Opening For Memorial Day Weekend

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced that Sylvan Beach will not be opening for Memorial Day weekend to the public. When Governor Cuomo announced that in phase 1 some beaches would be open, he put the responsibility to maintain strict regulations on the local municipality. Given those circumstances, Picente and other local officials decided to not open the beach and restrict access to it.