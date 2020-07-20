Dr. Fauci To Throw Out First Pitch At Yankees Opener

The Washington Nationals have invited Dr. Fauci to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day at Nationals Park against the New York Yankees.

USA Today reports that Dr. Fauci wasn't always a Nationals fan, as he is from Brooklyn, and grew up a Yankees fan. Fauci reports that he "roots for both teams since moving to the D.C. area." The New York Post famously says "This is one curve he may not want to flatten"

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career," a team statement read, "so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title."

The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin. Spring training was halted in March because of the Covid-19 outbreak and teams resumed preparing to play this month. Even though Fauci may throw out the first pitch, the Yankees are the favorites to win the game.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

aTs predicts that The Yankees will be one of the favorites to win the World Series in this shortened season.

New York is the second favorite to win the World Series, behind the Dodgers, at +400."

NBA: No players tested for coronavirus

Of the 346 players tested for COVID-19, Fox News reports all came back negative.

The statement added: “In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association.”

July 30th will be the restart of the season for the NBA hosted at Walt Disney World. Only 22 of the league's 30 teams are participating in the NBA restart.